Contact Us
Make My Homepage
Darlene Johnson Via Facebook

1961: The 41st St. Exit

Thanks to Darlene Johnson, we get a look back to what the busiest exit in Sioux Falls and South Dakota looked like back in 1961.

Pizza

Top Pizza Joints in SF

There are probably over 100 places in Sioux Falls to get pizza. Many are chains. Seven of the Top 9 national chain pizza restaurants are in Sioux Falls.

Mount Rushmore

In Search of Tourists

New York Times Magazine's travel writer comes to Mount Rushmore in the winter, wonders where all of the people are.

Sid's Crown Liquor

Nyberg’s Ace Downtown

People living near downtown Sioux Falls will soon have a place to get a key cut, pickup some sandpaper, or a bag of fertilizer.

A Sculpture in Downtown Sioux Falls

SculptureWalk 2017

The Sioux Falls SculptureWalk is celebrating it's 14th year in Sioux Falls. Get a sneak peek of some of pieces that will be placed in a few more weeks.

Welcome back to B102.7 VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to B102.7 VIP Club

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://b1027.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to B102.7 VIP Club

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for B102.7 VIP Club

Register Now

Sign up for B102.7 VIP Club quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive B102.7 VIP Club contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

KYBB-FM / B102.7