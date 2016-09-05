Million Dollar Bracket Challenge
1961: The 41st St. Exit
Thanks to Darlene Johnson, we get a look back to what the busiest exit in Sioux Falls and South Dakota looked like back in 1961.
Thanks to Darlene Johnson, we get a look back to what the busiest exit in Sioux Falls and South Dakota looked like back in 1961.
There are probably over 100 places in Sioux Falls to get pizza. Many are chains. Seven of the Top 9 national chain pizza restaurants are in Sioux Falls.
New York Times Magazine's travel writer comes to Mount Rushmore in the winter, wonders where all of the people are.
People living near downtown Sioux Falls will soon have a place to get a key cut, pickup some sandpaper, or a bag of fertilizer.
The Sioux Falls SculptureWalk is celebrating it's 14th year in Sioux Falls. Get a sneak peek of some of pieces that will be placed in a few more weeks.
Million Dollar Bracket Challenge
Enter to Win!
Enter to Win!
Enter to win a GoPro Hero5 Vacation Bundle!
According to a Bloomberg report, Payless ShoeScorce is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection and could close as many as 500 stores.
I wonder how many Iowa neighbors visit South Dakota around July 4th? Hmm???
Game over for Gamestop? The video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer is planning on closing 150 of their stores nationwide.
Did you hear the thunderstorms roll through the Sioux Falls area last night? If so, you may have been reminded of this old weather proverb.
There are probably over 100 places in Sioux Falls to get pizza. Many are chains. Seven of the Top 9 national chain pizza restaurants are in Sioux Falls.
A friend of mine visits Sioux Falls once a year as a featured speaker at several local churches.
After a winter of heavy comfort foods, this herb adds springtime delight!
It was an experiment with art on Thursday night at Brandon Elementary School.
The Trump administration has issued a presidential permit to pipeline builder TransCanada to build the Keystone XL pipeline.
The real estate blog Estately looked at Google data and figured out what people in each state are shopping for the most online. Why are we looking for exploding kittens?
Time for a "Fun Break." If someone were to walk up to you and ask you to make up a holiday, what would it be and what would you call it?
Sometimes basketball can reach beyond the court. With no games over 7 days late in the season the Sioux Falls Skyforce took time to circulate in the community.